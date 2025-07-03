ailight
Launching today
transform anything on your screen without breaking your flow
16 followers
ailight and transform anything on your screen without breaking your flow or leaving your current app. An AI command bar that works on screenshots and text anywhere on you sytem allowing you to transform anything with custom actions or prompts to suit your work
ailight
I made ailight because I wanted to be able to use llms like I can to edit code in zed or vscode wherever I am on my computer without context switching to a chat interface and copy-and-pasting stuff around. After building a prototype I wanted to be able to save and quickly use common prompts so I added the action funtionality. Being able to transform screenshots as well gave another level of versatility to the tool!