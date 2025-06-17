AIClipGen
Professional AI Video Generator that turns your ideas into viral short videos for widescreen like YouTube or story format like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts in minutes. No editing skills required.
Congrats @ufukd @egbayram Love that it saves time during creating video, making life easier for marketer and video makers alike. 👍 Wish you good luck with the launch :)
@egbayram @furkan2606 Thank you ✌️ The biggest challenge for me in making videos is the filming and editing part, even when creating a how-to video. Now, generating a custom avatar in minutes, using it in the video, and crafting video scenes one by one with your creativity is crucial for me.
Hey PH! 🎉
Super excited to share AIClipGen with you today—pop in a few reference photos of avatar, jot your script scene-by-scene, and in seconds later you’ll have a lip-synced short or reel in 9:16, 16:9, or 1:1 formats starring an AI clone of your avatar—no camera, studio, or editing timeline needed. From swapping backgrounds and voices to cranking out 4 K-ready clips, the whole process happens right in your browser so you can turn today’s ideas into tomorrow’s viral videos before your coffee even cools.
Have fun creating with your own avatar, and let us know what you think!
Big shout-out to the AIClipGen crew, couldn’t have shipped this without your late-night commits and constant 🎧 vibes. You rock! 🚀
