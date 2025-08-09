96 followers
What do you think? …
Yummery
Agnes AI
Ngl, the AI that actually learns your food vibes over time is genius—no more boring repeat dinners, finally! You nailed it with this one, fr.
@cruise_chen Such reviews really motivate me! Thank you very much for your kind words. I will try to keep up the good work.
Congrats on the launch today! Can you request meal plans based your calorie or macro needs as well?
@robyn_cameron Thank you for your feedback. Yes, based on your personal data (height/weight) and goals (weight loss, weight gain, healthy diet), your daily calorie and macronutrient intake is calculated. Based on this information, a personalized meal plan is created. What's more, your food preferences and allergies are taken into account — anything you don't like or can't eat will not be included in your meal plan.
Yummery
Agnes AI
Ngl, the AI that actually learns your food vibes over time is genius—no more boring repeat dinners, finally! You nailed it with this one, fr.
Yummery
@cruise_chen Such reviews really motivate me! Thank you very much for your kind words. I will try to keep up the good work.
Congrats on the launch today! Can you request meal plans based your calorie or macro needs as well?
Yummery
@robyn_cameron Thank you for your feedback. Yes, based on your personal data (height/weight) and goals (weight loss, weight gain, healthy diet), your daily calorie and macronutrient intake is calculated. Based on this information, a personalized meal plan is created. What's more, your food preferences and allergies are taken into account — anything you don't like or can't eat will not be included in your meal plan.