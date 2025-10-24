Launching today
Free up space instantly with AI. Simple, fast, and private.

AI Cleaner selects photos, videos with the most defects, such as duplicates, blurriness, poor lighting, low resolution, or motion blur, for deletion. You can manually review and manage the selection at any time if you want to preserve certain shots.
Kevin Archer
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Kevin, co-founder of Lilucat, and I’m thrilled to finally share AI Cleaner with you. We built AI Cleaner because we were tired of constantly running out of space and frustrated with “cleaner” apps that felt clunky, overpriced, or risky. We wanted something smart, private, and genuinely helpful. AI Cleaner uses the latest on-device AI to detect and remove duplicate or low-quality photos, videos, and contacts, things like blurriness, poor lighting, or motion blur. Everything happens 100% locally on your iPhone, so your data never leaves your device. And the best part, it’s now free to use. No subscriptions, no hidden fees, just a clean phone powered by AI. We’d love to hear your thoughts, especially on the AI scan flow and the overall experience. Your feedback means a lot and helps us make it even better. Thanks for checking it out! 🙏
