Agora is an AI search engine for e-commerce products. We've indexed products sold on thousands of stores and made them easy to purchase with a single cart transaction. Think of a decentralized Amazon.
Launched on November 26th, 2024
Agora is a nice ecomarce product.launch by amazon.thanks for the amazing product
The clothes and accessories look elegant. I love that!
Hi, I'm Ale - Head of Growth at Agora.
I'm thrilled to be back on PH and see how far we've come since our last launch.
The numbers speak for themselves - 30M products across 100K stores, with over 2M searches in 2024 alone.
What excites me most is our solution to a fragmented e-commerce experience. No more juggling multiple carts, shipping costs, or tracking numbers from different stores. Our universal cart and AI-powered routing have made shopping as seamless as it should be.
We significantly redesigned and improved Agora with 2.0. The sub-300ms search speed optimization has been a game-changer for conversion rates, and adding major retailers like Walmart and Target has significantly expanded our reach. Plus, our new product collections feature is already generating meaningful passive income for our users.
We're not just building another marketplace - we're creating the infrastructure for the future of decentralized commerce. Excited to hear what the PH community thinks!
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Param, founder of Agora.
I'm excited to launch Agora 2.0, an AI search engine for e-commerce products! We've indexed 30 million products sold on 100,000 stores and made them easy to search, purchase, and track. Think of a decentralized Amazon.
Customers can check out on Agora with a universal cart. We don’t hold any inventory ourselves, route purchases to e-commerce stores using AI agents, and give customers an order tracking link that shows the shipping status of products from the different stores.
What's new since our last launch:
New design: We redesigned Agora to focus on simplicity and conversion.
Faster search: We've been working on server and tooling optimization to return results in under 300 milliseconds.
More stores: We've added 91,900 more stores, including major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Macy's.
Easier purchasing: Ask product questions inline, analyze AI generated pros and cons, and see centralized reviews.
Transparent shipping rates: On checkout, we now show the shipping options that the store provides.
Make passive income: Introduced product collections that help our users earn commission.
Our progress:
30,000,000 products
100,000 stores
258,873 brands
6,158,870 product reviews
2,105,118 searches in 2024
My vision for Agora is to aggregate the world's e-commerce products into one place. I believe this will create market efficiencies for customers, developers, and merchants.
I'd love your feedback! You can also reach me at param@searchagora.com.