Agents Base

Agents Base

Grow any brand on autopilot with swarms of marketing agents

5.03 reviews

576 followers

Visit website
Automation toolsSocial media scheduling toolsMarketing automation platforms

Automate content generation and testing at scale across the world's first synthetic influencer network running across hundreds of real phones globally. Post 1200 videos/month per agent for $.1/video, automate creating hundreds of accounts, and iterate better content over time at 50x better CPM than ads. All customers see an average of 10 organic keywords in 1 month.

© 2025 Product Hunt