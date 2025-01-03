Finally ready to launch our creator program publicly!
Until now, we were playing catchup with onboarding customers and scaling the infrastructure since launch in January.
We've scaled our real phone agent network to hundreds of accounts to support the overwhelming traffic.
Agents Base
Hello again 👋 Product Hunt!
Struggling to keep six social channels active and run your business?
❌ Stop using hope as a marketing strategy and 'keep posting till it works'
❌ Stop wasting thousands testing on creative ads before you know they work
❌ Stop wasting time negotiating to scale up influencer campaigns with nebulous CPMs
Agents Base automates brand growth, and works especially well for the viral loop with ecommerce stores and consumer apps!
✅ Link your Shopify store or upload product photos to automate generating AI UGC variations to test demographics, niches, and messaging at scale for only $.1/video and $.50 CPM
✅ Automated account creation and posting 1200 videos/month/agent across the world's first synthetic influencer network running on real phones globally 24/7.
✅ Automated A/B testing and research across TikTok Vidoeos, Youtube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Twitter Videos, Medium blogs, and Reddit comments--scaling to hundreds of agents per day.
✅ After 1 month, Every single customer has grown on average 10 organic Semrush keywords.
In the previous era of social automation, I went viral and ranked #1 on google for a tutorial teaching how to build the open source bots for free.
We had some famous accounts, including actresses, directors, and one foreign government official that would grow constantly, but they hadn't posted in years. We also had accounts that would grow constantly with just knitting photos.
The common thread was good content, because social networks had algorithms to test content with the ideal audience to sell more ads.
Back then we could only tell customers to post better content, but today we finally have the AI models to automate a/b testing vs engagement rates and sales to iterate better content over time.
🤖 Introducing the world's first synthetic influencer network, now running thousands of agents across a network of real phones globally.
1) Login with your business email and agents research your business.
2) Upload brand assets and edit your brand guidelines.
3) Get constant reports on content and analysis as you grow your brand on autopilot.
Agents then iterate better content over time by analyzing the content that resonates with the audience and algorithm.
We need your help scaling up 1000 more phones for a massive 100k/mo contract!
For a limited time, plug in an old android phone to our network and gain access to 1 free agent to grow your brand on autopilot!
Each friend you refer grants you and your friend 1 extra agent!
Drop a comment below if you'd like to help :)
The best AI marketing content creation, posting, and iterating agent currently on the market. Capture this current opportunity to market and catepault your brands!
