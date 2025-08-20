Launching today
AgentCraft. Like Cursor, but for n8n

Get 10x speed for building automations. AI copilot is here

AgentCraft is the AI copilot for n8n. This Chrome extension integrates directly into your interface to generate workflows, fix errors, and configure nodes 10x faster. Stop debugging, start creating.
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

Ansar Zhalyalov
Maker
📌
Hi everyone! For all the n8n developers and automation engineers out there who know the struggle of debugging a complex workflow for hours... this is for you. We built AgentCraft to turn that struggle into a superpower. Now you can generate, fix, and chat your way to automation faster. What's the biggest time-sink in your n8n process? Curious to see if AgentCraft can tackle it.
