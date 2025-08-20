Launching today
AgentCraft. Like Cursor, but for n8n
Get 10x speed for building automations. AI copilot is here
AgentCraft is the AI copilot for n8n. This Chrome extension integrates directly into your interface to generate workflows, fix errors, and configure nodes 10x faster. Stop debugging, start creating.
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
