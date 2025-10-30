Launching today
Affinity by Canva
Free creative software for vector, pixel, and print.
Free creative software for vector, pixel, and print.=
All the design and photo editing tools you need in one app – for free. Download Affinity now on macOS or Windows.
Free
Hey Hunters,
I’m excited to hunt Affinity Studio — now part of Canva and completely free for everyone!
Affinity Studio brings together Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher into one powerful creative suite — built for professionals who want precision, speed, and complete creative freedom. Whether you’re editing photos, designing graphics, or creating print layouts, it’s now available to all, with no subscriptions or hidden costs.
This move by Canva makes professional-grade creative tools accessible to everyone — designers, artists, and creators alike.
What do you think about Canva making the full Affinity suite free?