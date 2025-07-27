28 followers
Aeneas is a new open-source AI model from Google DeepMind that helps historians restore, date, and place fragmentary ancient inscriptions. It analyzes both text and images to provide new context on ancient texts.
What do you think? …
Hi everyone!This is a fascinating project from Google DeepMind, using AI to help restore damaged ancient inscriptions. It reminds me of the curiosity I've had since I was a kid for piecing together the past. While I was more into archaeology, the core challenge of interpreting fragmentary evidence like this is what's so compelling.I know that AI-assisted inferences can't be used as definitive historical evidence, but a tool like Aeneas provides an incredibly important direction for interpretation, helping historians see new connections in fragmentary texts.Perhaps this all points to an age-old truth: we restore the past to better predict the future.
Restoring damaged inscriptions with actual context? Thta's something historians have needed for a long time.
Hi everyone!
This is a fascinating project from Google DeepMind, using AI to help restore damaged ancient inscriptions. It reminds me of the curiosity I've had since I was a kid for piecing together the past. While I was more into archaeology, the core challenge of interpreting fragmentary evidence like this is what's so compelling.
I know that AI-assisted inferences can't be used as definitive historical evidence, but a tool like Aeneas provides an incredibly important direction for interpretation, helping historians see new connections in fragmentary texts.
Perhaps this all points to an age-old truth: we restore the past to better predict the future.
Restoring damaged inscriptions with actual context? Thta's something historians have needed for a long time.