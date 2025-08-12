Launching today
Addicted
Break your bad habits in a fun way
20 followers
Here you have this new fun app which will help you break your addiction by fighting with your inner monsters. Track your addictions and collect willpower points which will be your weapon to defeat the monsters.
Idea Spark
AltPage.ai
Whoa, turning habit-breaking into something fun? That’s honestly genius—sticking with change is so tough when it feels like a chore. Curious, are there any built-in rewards or challenges?
Idea Spark
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai I'm cooking more things that will be added to enhance the experience regarding rewards and challenges.