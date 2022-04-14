• 1 review

I really wanted to stay out of this, but this company has gone too far. I feel like I was slapped in the face by Tufan and his team. - He has stopped Adyouneed - He has promised it will be live again since 1.06 (it is not yet) - On 1.06 I got a message that I can join his testing team - I have applied and no news (apart of saying that over 8000 has applied and they will work with 50) - I am waiting for a reply to my message for over 2 weeks - no one in customer service has come back to me - I keep getting emails about this Producthunt launch of AdCreative, and nothing concrete about what I have paid for... What Tufan and his team has done to their customers is ugly. Adyouneed at the beginning was also praised and now we have been deserted. How could anyone do this? Please be cautious everybody!