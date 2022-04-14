AdCreative.ai
Give your business an unfair advantage with creatives / banners generated by highly trained Artificial Intelligence.
Launched on January 24th, 2024
Launched on September 22nd, 2023
Launched on February 22nd, 2023
I do not trust this company. I've been working to obtain a refund for nearly 2 months, and they have yet to refund me. Their billing and subscription practices are deceptive. Be weary and careful with this company. The actual product and output was poor in my opinion and didn't drive any meaningful value.
Same company, another cash grab. Beware guys, the CEO has already abandoned his previous project AdYouNeed and scammed us all. He can do the same to this SaaS as well.
I really wanted to stay out of this, but this company has gone too far. I feel like I was slapped in the face by Tufan and his team. - He has stopped Adyouneed - He has promised it will be live again since 1.06 (it is not yet) - On 1.06 I got a message that I can join his testing team - I have applied and no news (apart of saying that over 8000 has applied and they will work with 50) - I am waiting for a reply to my message for over 2 weeks - no one in customer service has come back to me - I keep getting emails about this Producthunt launch of AdCreative, and nothing concrete about what I have paid for... What Tufan and his team has done to their customers is ugly. Adyouneed at the beginning was also praised and now we have been deserted. How could anyone do this? Please be cautious everybody!
