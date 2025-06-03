AdBacklog
Campaign management tool for digital marketers
42 followers
AdBacklog helps digital marketers manage campaigns without jumping between Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, GA4, Slack, Notion, emails, and spreadsheets. Plan, track, and optimize campaigns in one place — from idea to insight, across teams and channels.
AdBacklog
Hey builders,
I’m Floris and I’m excited to share that AdBacklog is now available on Google Play.
If you’ve ever juggled creative approvals, feedback, and deadlines across Slack, email, and 10 different folders… I’ve been there. That’s why I built AdBacklog — to bring clarity and speed to ad production, from brief to approval, all in one place.
With today’s Android release, AdBacklog becomes fully mobile — so you can manage your campaigns, assets, and team conversations wherever you are.
Here’s what the mobile app lets you do:
Track and review campaigns on the go
Scroll through project timelines, versions, and feedback — straight from your phone.
Collaborate in real time
Tag teammates, leave comments, and approve assets — without waiting to get back to your desk.
Get notified instantly
Stay in the loop when deadlines shift or creatives are ready to review.
Upload assets from anywhere
Snap a photo, upload a file, or grab something from the cloud — all in one tap.
Designed for mobile
The app is fast, simple, and built for real-world creative workflows.
Why it matters
Creative work moves fast, and feedback shouldn’t wait. Whether you’re in a client meeting, commuting, or just not near your laptop — AdBacklog keeps your workflow moving.
This is just the beginning — I’d love for you to try it, share your feedback, and help shape where it goes next.
AdBacklog is free to get started, and available now on Google Play.
Thanks for checking it out,
– Floris
Founder, AdBacklog