This is a DIY, open-source alternative to expensive solutions like the MouthPad, eye-trackers, or even complex systems like Neuralink. Everyone deserves access to assistive technology.
AbleMouse is an affordable, open-source assistive technology.
Control the mouse cursor with tongue movements OR simple touches on customized pads — wirelessly and without expensive components. A robust alternative to solutions like MouthPad, eye-trackers, or even complex systems like Neuralink.
🔥 Key Advantages:
Versatility: Suitable for users with varying levels of mobility, including complete paralysis.
Works Everywhere: Full Plug & Play support for Windows, macOS, and Android via Bluetooth.
Affordability: Component cost is less than $10.
Simplicity: Short learning curve and easy DIY assembly. No expertise needed!
Open Source: All source codes and instructions are open for modifications and improvements:
https://github.com/aradzhabov/AbleMouse
How to Contribute:
Spread the Word - Share with communities who might benefit
Thank you!
It's all about making people's lives easier and technology more accessible.
@alexander_radzhabov thank you for helping the disabled
@vatsmi Thank you for your kind words! That means a lot.
@alexander_radzhabov Any plans for Linux support in the future?
@masump That's a great question. I haven't officially added Linux support simply because I haven't had access to a Unix machine to properly test it. It's very possible that the device might already be compatible, but I didn't want to claim it in the description without being sure. I'm traveling right now, but it's on my list to test as soon as I get back.
I believe that solutions like these should be presented and deserve to raise money for creating completed products, as hardware development is financially demanding. But on the other hand, you are proof that anything can be done affordably. Wish you GL!
@busmark_w_nika Nika, thank you! I've done my best to make everything as simple as possible. I believe that among the immediate circle of people in need, there will be someone with the basic skills required to assemble the device. In my opinion, any programmer, regardless of skill level, or an engineering student should be able to build it. Most of the steps are essentially copy-and-paste.