Make data-driven decisions by testing different variants of your website design and copy. Red or blue? Square or round? Optibase offers a native way to set up A/B or split tests in the Webflow Designer without impacting your website loading performance.
Make data-driven decisions for your Webflow site with Optibase. Test everything from copy to design or even entire pages and improve your conversions.
Optibase started as a scrappy idea in early 2024. A year later, 2500+ companies are running experiments with it inside Webflow. When Google sunsetted Optimize, marketers on Webflow were left without an easy or affordable way to test. That’s when the idea for Optibase was born. In January 2024, we launched the first version. Fast forward a year, and more than 2500 companies are now using Optibase. That kind of adoption pushed us to raise the bar. The product had to evolve. Last week, we rolled out our biggest redesign yet. Both the dashboard and the Webflow app have been rebuilt to make testing easier, faster, and more collaborative. Here’s what’s new: 🧙🏼‍♂️ The wizard: Test setup is now a guided, step-by-step flow. From creating the test to linking goals and variants, it’s all in one clear path. 👥 Workspaces: Testing isn’t a solo sport. Invite teammates and clients, assign roles, and collaborate inside Optibase. Not just shared links, shared context. 🛠️ Redesigned Webflow app: Our extension now matches the new flow, so launching tests in Designer feels just as smooth as in the dashboard. 🖌️ A fresh look & feel: Faster navigation, cleaner UI, and a more focused workflow across the board. 🔜 More features are on the way, including improved analytics, screenshots, auto-stop, heatmaps, and more. Take a spin, try the new flows, and let us know what you think.