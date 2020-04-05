Discussion
Zerzar Bukhari
Hey guys 👋 Zerzar here, one of the founders at Zynq. My co-founder David and I quit Google last year because we felt productivity apps were just not good enough for modern workflows. We wanted to build tools that automate all the boring parts of your job and let you focus on being inventive & creative. Today we're launching Zynq for Calendar, which lets you book meetings instantly with people at your company. We think it's silly that you have to manually search for when people are free and fumble around with Zoom links. With Zynq, you'll never need to worry about this again. We've designed it to work really well for distributed teams; we ensure every meeting is booked at a reasonable time for everyone's local time. Some cool features: * Automatically get the best time for a meeting where everyone is free, awake & not out to lunch * Zoom link automatically attached - no more "Make this a Zoom meeting" madness * We try to stack meetings together to maximize everyone's focus time in the day * Pick times when you prefer to have meetings - we'll make sure to respect it and protect your time As per recent events, we're currently making this available for free to everyone (we have a paid enterprise version w/ dedicated support, let us know if you're interested) What else bothers you about your calendar? Let us know and we'll get right on it!
great stuff - will it come for Outlook?
Hey, love this! What's the maximum number of attendees you can manage?
@robin_choy thanks Robin! It works best with <20 attendees, after that it's very hard to find a mutual time that works for everyone (but if it's possible, we'll find it!)