Zopa Bank
A bank to empower you to feel good about your money
Fintech
We’re on a mission to make money Feel Good, with products designed to do Real Good.
To make money fairer – for everyone. To make managing money easy. And to make a real difference when the unexpected happens. This is what Zopa stands for.
10 minutes ago
Zopa granted full UK bank licence as it gears up to launch savings account and credit card
Zopa, the 15 year old peer-to-peer lending company, is announcing that it has been awarded its full U.K. bank licence, as it gears up to launch a fixed term savings account, followed by a credit card. Dubbed "Zopa Bank," the new challenger bank will sit alongside its existing peer-to-pe...
Send