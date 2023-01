Zoom Timer BlueSky Apps

Free Options Discuss Collect Share Stats

ā± Customizable Timers shared directly in your Zoom meetings šŸ˜ƒ Integrates directly into your Zoom client šŸ”’ Built securely: does not transmit or save meeting data šŸ™‹ā€ā™€ļø 24 hour support team is here to help ā­ļø Trusted by 30,000+ organizations