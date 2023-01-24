Products
Ranked #5 for today
Zoom Timer BlueSky Apps
Timer shared directly in your Zoom meetings
⏱ Customizable Timers shared directly in your Zoom meetings 😃 Integrates directly into your Zoom client 🔒 Built securely: does not transmit or save meeting data 🙋♀️ 24 hour support team is here to help ⭐️ Trusted by 30,000+ organizations
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Tech
by
BlueSky Timer for Zoom
About this launch
BlueSky Timer for Zoom
Make your Zoom meetings more efficient.
Zoom Timer BlueSky Apps by
BlueSky Timer for Zoom
was hunted by
Ben Ross
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Tech
. Made by
Ben Ross
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
BlueSky Timer for Zoom
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2022.
Upvotes 93
93
Comments 32
32
Day rank #5
#5
Week rank #11
#11
