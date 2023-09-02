Products
This is the latest launch from Zoom
See Zoom's 19 previous launches
Home
→
Product
→
Zoom Notes
Zoom Notes
Notes for Real-Time Collaboration
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Zoom Notes allows users to collaborate before, during, and after meetings to help drive productivity and alignment.
Launched in
Meetings
by
Zoom
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Zoom
Video communication made simple and easy
258
reviews
658
followers
Follow for updates
Zoom Notes by
Zoom
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Meetings
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
Zoom
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 255 users. It first launched on August 13th, 2014.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report