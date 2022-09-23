Products
Home
→
Product
→
Zoom for LiveChat
Zoom for LiveChat
Create Zoom meetings with your clients straight in the chat
Visit
Upvote 18
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Take your chat support to the next level, resolving the most difficult cases through Zoom meetings. You can start a Zoom straight in the LiveChat app during the conversation with your client.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
by
About this launch
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Agnieszka
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Kasparas Galdikas
and
Jakub Sikora
. Featured on September 24th, 2022.
Zoom for LiveChat
is not rated yet. This is Zoom for LiveChat's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
5
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#145
Report