Zoom for Home – DTEN ME

Zoom video hardware for the home office

Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is an all-in-one personal collaboration device for your home office priced at $599. Available to order now and shipping in the US starting August 1st.
Zoom introduces all-in-one home communications appliance for $599Zoom has become the de facto standard for online communications during the pandemic, but the company has found that it's still a struggle for many employees to set up the equipment and the software to run a meeting effectively. The company's answer is an all-in-one communications applia...
Zoom announces a $599 touchscreen device for remote workersZoom, whose user base exploded with the onset of COVID-19, is expanding into hardware. The company has announced a new touchscreen device designed to help with remote work. The appliance, called Zoom For Home - DTEN ME, will cost $599 and will ship in August.
Discussion
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
Interesting to see more 'Facebook Portal' style alternatives launch, but with a business focus. Smart move by Zoom in this WFH climate.
