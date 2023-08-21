Products
This is the latest launch from Zoom
Zoom Clips
Zoom Clips
A new asynchronous video tool from Zoom
Zoom Clips allows you to easily record, edit, and share high-quality short-form videos both internally and externally.
Launched in
Meetings
by
Zoom
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Zoom
Video communication made simple and easy
243
reviews
420
followers
Follow for updates
Zoom Clips by
Zoom
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Meetings
. Featured on August 21st, 2023.
Zoom
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 240 users. It first launched on August 13th, 2014.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report