Zoom AI Companion 2.0
See Zoom Workplace’s previous launch
Zoom AI Companion 2.0

Your next-generation AI assistant

Payment Required
Zoom has launched AI Companion 2.0, an advanced AI assistant designed to transform work processes by helping users prioritize tasks, surface important information, and enhance productivity across the Zoom Workplace platform at no additional cost.
Customer Communication
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Zoom Workplace
Zoom Workplace
Zoom Workplace - Reimagine teamwork in an AI-powered collaboration platform
Zoom Workplace
Chris Messina
Tomer Cohen
Eric S Yuan
Featured on December 9th, 2024.
Zoom Workplace
It first launched on April 17th, 2024.
