Zoom AI Companion 2.0
Zoom AI Companion 2.0
Your next-generation AI assistant
Zoom has launched AI Companion 2.0, an advanced AI assistant designed to transform work processes by helping users prioritize tasks, surface important information, and enhance productivity across the Zoom Workplace platform at no additional cost.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zoom Workplace
Launch discussions
About this launch
Zoom Workplace
Reimagine teamwork in an AI-powered collaboration platform
Zoom AI Companion 2.0 by
Zoom Workplace
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Customer Communication
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tomer Cohen
and
Eric S Yuan
. Featured on December 9th, 2024.
Zoom Workplace
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 17th, 2024.
