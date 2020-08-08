  1. Home
Liven up your meetings w/ new filters, reactions & lighting

Zoom filters, reactions, improved lighting capabilities, and enhanced noise suppression make sure that wherever and however you meet, it’s more fun with Zoom!
Chris Messina
Ut oh... looks like @phil_libin's mmhmm has some competition... from Zoom itself! (To be clear, mmhmm seems much more polished, but still interesting to see!)
Release notes of 5.2.0 (42625.0804) Changes to existing features -Meeting and webinar passwords now called Passcodes -Show annotator’s name by default -Removed appended space after @mentions Meeting/webinar features -Meeting filters -Share PowerPoint or Keynote as Virtual Background in Beta -Adjust Touch Up My Appearance -Adjust video brightness -Improved background noise suppression Meeting features -Share files with Microsoft SharePoint -Improved Waiting Room notifications -Additional meeting reactions Chat features -Invite members by channel or organization -Record and send a voice message -Manage channel posting permissions -Microsoft SharePoint File Storage Integration -Mute channel notifications -Support first name only for @mentions Phone features -Transfer call to any meeting -Hot key support -View transcriptions of call recordings -Combined search results for extension and direct numbers -Icons for call quality and encryption General features -Security section when scheduling a meeting -Screen reader alerts -Improved video and content sharing -Save a Multi-page Whiteboard Resolved Issues -Fixes an issue where users received multiple notifications simultaneously of audio changes -Minor bug fixes
