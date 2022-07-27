Products
Home
Product
Zones
#10 for today
Zones
Simplify keeping track time in multiple cities
Keeping track of different time zones can be challenging. Zones simplifies that with an easy to use interface that lets you reference time in multiple cities, schedule calendar events, and setup reminders for specific times in other time zones.
Launched in
Menu Bar Apps
,
iMessage Apps
,
Remote Work
by
Zones: Time Zone Conversion
About this launch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Menu Bar Apps
,
iMessage Apps
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Vidit Bhargava
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
11
Comments
6
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#105
