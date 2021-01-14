  1. Home
Zodier

Dating in chatbots of popular messengers

Telegram
Messaging
Dating
🤔 Do you think you have seen everything in dating apps?
Hardly!
❤️ Zodier is a new way to look for mates and it‘s already in your phone!
We unite bots and dating to simplify meeting and chatting.
😻 Dating + chatbots = Zodier.
This is how the Zodier starts!
discussion
Matvey Gramovich


Hello there! Hunters, makers and product-geeks! 👋 I’m Mathew and I'm glad to introduce you to our product Zodier! It’s a dating chatbot based on popular messengers: Telegram, FB messenger, VK messenger, Viber, Line and others. Now we are available in Telegram and VK messenger. 🤖 Why chatbots? I do believe in a great future for messengers and bots. Asian messengers with their infrastructure have become a real multifunctional platform for users. And bots turned from auto helpers into apps without app stores, directly in your phone whatever system you use. Developers may not depend on platforms and their stores, they can be partners with instant messengers and go side by side with them making useful bots. ❤️ But what is about Zodier? Our team is making different bots for users, but Zodier is the first bot which can replace any dating app or work together with them for a greater chance of luck to find your ideal match. 💞 Zodier works like Tinder and allows users to look for a mate or lover. And here comes our kinky feature! Users can like or dislike profiles based on the compatibility indicator by date of birth. Believe it or not — it’s your choice! Just let Zodier help you to succeed in dating or just have fun while scrolling profiles :) 📈 We have 350k+ users in Telegram now and Zodier is fast growing day by day! There are few users from the USA, but many from Europe and Asia in Telegram bot. 📍 Try to start Zodier and ask your questions about bot: some details, difficulties of bot development on a Telegram bot API and features in user experience in the bot. 🤝 By the way, now we are in search of a Seed-round of investments and if you want to conquer the world of dating with us, we will be happy to discuss the terms of cooperation
Artem Grabovski
@matvey_gramovich great job!
Matvey Gramovich


@artgrabovski thank you so much!
isLucid


This is a very great idea! I love it and will use it!
Elizaveta Kislova


@milda_dinigeviciute , thank you! 🤩
Sergei Sinkevich
Oh, this great! Good luck!
Matvey Gramovich


@komiks thank you! It is important for us to receive good feedback
Julian Droste
Great Idea and awesome product! Wishing you all the best!
Elizaveta Kislova


@julian_droste , oooh, thanks! We are proud of Zodier)
Matvey Gramovich


@julian_droste thank you! We will work on it :)
Eugene Hurynovich
Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
Great product! Thanks!
Matvey Gramovich


@gurinovichevgen thank you for your feedback :)
Elizaveta Kislova


@gurinovichevgen thank you!
