zmd

Access handy utilities in your terminal

Zmd hosts a variety of utilities and services that you can access via curl in a CLI. These include a URL shortener, a weather checker, a PH day-rank checker, and 10 more tools. Visit zmd.ee or curl zmd.ee/help for usage tips.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Maker Tools
 by
zmd
About this launch
zmd by
zmd
was hunted by
Mighil
Made by Mighil. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Mighil
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
zmd
is not rated yet. This is zmd's first launch.
