zmd
zmd
Access handy utilities in your terminal
Zmd hosts a variety of utilities and services that you can access via curl in a CLI. These include a URL shortener, a weather checker, a PH day-rank checker, and 10 more tools. Visit zmd.ee or curl zmd.ee/help for usage tips.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Maker Tools
by
zmd
About this launch
zmd
Access handy utilities in your terminal (curl zmd.ee/help)
Follow for updates
zmd by
zmd
was hunted by
Mighil
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Mighil
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
zmd
is not rated yet. This is zmd's first launch.
