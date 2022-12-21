Products
Ranked #20 for today
Zing
Query and visualize your data using OpenAI from your phone
Query and visualize data from scratch (Snowflake, Postgres, gSheets, BigQuery, etc.) with native iOS + Android apps. Natural Language Querying powered by OpenAI's GPT-3, plus visual querying and a SQL typeahead. Get push alerts when results change.
Android
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
Zing: OpenAI-powered data viz on mobile
monday.com
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
Zing: OpenAI-powered data viz on mobile
Query and visualize your data using OpenAI from your phone
Zing by
Zing: OpenAI-powered data viz on mobile
was hunted by
zack hendlin
in
Android
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
zack hendlin
,
Sabin Thomas
,
Viduni Wickramarachchi
and
Raza Abbas
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
Zing: OpenAI-powered data viz on mobile
is not rated yet. This is Zing: OpenAI-powered data viz on mobile's first launch.
