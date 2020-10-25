Zima Blue illustrations

discussion
Ramy Wafaa
Maker
Founder RoundIcons.com
Zima illustrations was the first product that started the entire bundle on Getillustrations.com We wanted to create a pack that is extremely easy to use, timeless and fun. Now we reached 150 unique illustrations and we are planning to expand it to 500 with our regular free updates to the bundle. This is our Flag Product and most downloaded illustration pack. These illustrations are simply some of the best you can use on a website or app without distracting the users, yet adding a pleasing visual. The illustrations are 100% Vector and we included: Ai, SVG, PNG, Sketch, Adobe XD and Iconjar libraries 🎁 Catch our 25% discount using coupon code >> EliteDesigner25 << on checkout, don't miss on that deal! 💬 Take part of how this pack grows, write here your thoughts, what illustrations and subjects you are looking for and we'll make them and add them to the pack! Tell us what you think 😉
Scott LewisWeb Developer. Icon Designer. Blogger.
This is one of the best illustration sets in this modern style. I love the clever animations. What I like especially is that unlike many illustration sets which have scenes that are cute but not really relevant to a wide variety of topics, this one focuses on universal and fairly flexible topics so you can use them in a wider variety of scenarios. Great work, Ramy! This is one of my favorites of yours.
@iconifyit Thanks Scott ❤️ we do our best 🙇♂️
@csaba_kissi Thanks a lot, it took a lot of work to figure out the style, we wanted a very unique illustration style that we can all ours 😊
@samir_soliman Thanks, the best is yet to come 😉
