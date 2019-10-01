Deals
ZiiLock
ZiiLock
The First Foldable & Proactive Bike Lock
Biking
Crowdfunding
+ 1
✅ 3 Secure Unlocking Methods: Fingerprint, Bluetooth, and Spare Key
✅ 98cm Unbreakable & Temper-hardened Material
✅ Lock sharing: Grant Access to Your ZiiLock
✅ AES 256 Military-level Security
✅ Always-on Theft Alert
✅ IP67 Waterproofing
