This is the latest launch from Zidisha
See Zidisha’s 2 previous launches
Zidisha

Zidisha

Kickstarter for developing country entrepreneurs

Payment Required
Crowdfund and interact directly with entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Launched in Fintech, Charity & Giving, Crowdfunding by
Zidisha
About this launch
Zidisha by
was hunted by
Julia Kurnia
in Fintech, Charity & Giving, Crowdfunding. Made by Julia Kurnia.
Julia Kurnia
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
