Zidisha
Zidisha
Crowdfunding for developing country entrepreneurs
Crowdfund small businesses for low-income entrepreneurs in developing countries, and interact directly with the people you help.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
Crowdfunding
Social Impact
Zidisha
Zidisha
Direct P2P microlending
Zidisha by
Zidisha
Julia Kurnia
Charity & Giving
Crowdfunding
Social Impact
Julia Kurnia
. Featured on August 28th, 2023.
Zidisha
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
