Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Zidisha
See Zidisha’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Zidisha
Zidisha

Zidisha

Crowdfunding for developing country entrepreneurs

Payment Required
Embed
Crowdfund small businesses for low-income entrepreneurs in developing countries, and interact directly with the people you help.
Launched in
Fintech
Charity & Giving
Crowdfunding
 by
Zidisha
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Zidisha
ZidishaDirect P2P microlending
1review
167
followers
Zidisha by
Zidisha
was hunted by
Julia Kurnia
in Fintech, Charity & Giving, Crowdfunding. Made by
Julia Kurnia
. Featured on February 4th, 2024.
Zidisha
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-