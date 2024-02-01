Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Zidisha
See Zidisha’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Zidisha
Zidisha
Crowdfunding for developing country entrepreneurs
Visit
Upvote 23
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Crowdfund small businesses for low-income entrepreneurs in developing countries, and interact directly with the people you help.
Launched in
Fintech
Charity & Giving
Crowdfunding
by
Zidisha
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Zidisha
Direct P2P microlending
1
review
167
followers
Follow for updates
Zidisha by
Zidisha
was hunted by
Julia Kurnia
in
Fintech
,
Charity & Giving
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
Julia Kurnia
. Featured on February 4th, 2024.
Zidisha
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
23
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report