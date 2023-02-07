Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zette
Ranked #7 for today
Zette
Unlock the articles that pique your curiosity
Visit
Upvote 23
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Out of free articles? Zette gives you access to paywalled articles at more than 100 publications with one click–all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Add Zette extension to your browser and start enjoying easy access to the facts!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
News
,
Tech news
by
Zette
About this launch
Zette
Unlock the articles that pique your curiosity
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Zette by
Zette
was hunted by
Yehong Zhu
in
Chrome Extensions
,
News
,
Tech news
. Made by
Yehong Zhu
,
Daniel Olukoya
,
Umurcan Yilmaz
,
Billy Biset
,
Richard Restrepo
,
Sarah Lynch
,
Axel Bobee
,
Nicolas Ricci
,
Alexander Deeb
and
Jacob Hamburger
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Zette
is not rated yet. This is Zette's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
21
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#169
Report