Zetta
Automated business intelligence platform
Zetta is an all-in-one data analytics platform featuring a conversational AI Data Analyst, automated insights, powerful dashboards, and a data warehouse. Empower your business teams with data clarity. No data team required.
AnalyticsBusiness IntelligenceData Visualization

AI Data Analyst. No building required, try for free.
Tyler Hanson
Analytics, Business Intelligence, Data Visualization
Tyler Hanson
and
Harini Karthik
Featured on May 13th, 2025.
It first launched on November 8th, 2024.