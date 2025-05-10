Launches
Zetta
Zetta
See 1 previous launch
Zetta
Automated business intelligence platform
Zetta is an all-in-one data analytics platform featuring a conversational AI Data Analyst, automated insights, powerful dashboards, and a data warehouse. Empower your business teams with data clarity. No data team required.
Analytics
Business Intelligence
Data Visualization
Zetta
AI Data Analyst. No building required, try for free.
Zetta by
Zetta
was hunted by
Tyler Hanson
in
Analytics
Business Intelligence
Data Visualization
. Made by
Tyler Hanson
and
Harini Karthik
. Featured on May 13th, 2025.
