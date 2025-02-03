Subscribe
ZeroPath

8. ZeroPath

Auto-secure your code with LLMs
ZeroPath is an AI security platform that scans your code for security issues like a pentester, from auth issues to exposed secrets. Once issues are found, it provides patches with natural language problem descriptions to engineers.
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsSecurity

ZeroPath
ZeroPath
LLM-Powered Code Security
ZeroPath by
ZeroPath
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Security. Made by
Nathan Hrncirik
,
Raphael Karger
,
Dean Valentine
and
Etienne Lunetta
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
ZeroPath
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is ZeroPath's first launch.