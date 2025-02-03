Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ZeroPath
8. ZeroPath
Auto-secure your code with LLMs
Visit
Upvote 143
ZeroPath is an AI security platform that scans your code for security issues like a pentester, from auth issues to exposed secrets. Once issues are found, it provides patches with natural language problem descriptions to engineers.
Launch tags:
Software Engineering
•
Developer Tools
•
Security
10% Off
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ZeroPath
LLM-Powered Code Security
5 out of 5.0
Follow
143
Points
11
Comments
#8
Day Rank
#18
Week Rank
ZeroPath by
ZeroPath
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Nathan Hrncirik
,
Raphael Karger
,
Dean Valentine
and
Etienne Lunetta
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
ZeroPath
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ZeroPath's first launch.