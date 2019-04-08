Zeroheight for Figma
Collaborative design system documentation synced with Figma
zeroheight lets you easily create living styleguides and keep all your design system documentation in one place
The styleguides are:
• quick to set up and maintain
• user-friendly so they can be edited by anyone
• synced with Figma, Sketch and code patterns
JeromeMaker@j_delafargue · Co-founder, zeroheight
Hey everyone 👋 zeroheight is a product that makes it easy to keep all your design system documentation in one place, synced with Sketch, code... and now Figma! The benefit of using zeroheight for design system documentation vs simply documenting components in Figma is that you can: • create a beautiful, customizable living styleguide to showcase your design system • document design decisions and code in the same place easily • write sophisticated documentation using a rich-text editor that can embed content from 3rd party tools (YouTube, Drive, CodePen etc.) Since we launched on PH six months ago, integration with Figma has been our most highly requested feature. Thanks to the Figma API and support from the Figma team, we're excited to be able to offer zeroheight to the growing population of Figmates 😊 Looking forward to chatting with you all throughout the day – let us know what you think below!
