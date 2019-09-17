Zero Percent
Alcohol tracking chatbot & 100 day no drinking challenge 🏆
Join a community of people cutting back on alcohol – track your zero alcohol streak and stay motivated against peer pressure.
If you're feeling bold, take the challenge and put down $100 to go 100 days without drinking. Make it to the end? Get ALL $100 back... But lose all your lives? We get the $100 😂
Johnny Makes ⚡️
What's up ProductHunt! ✌️ I finally managed to release the first version of my no-drinking community app, Zero Percent. Inspired by @justinkan's No Drinks Telegram group and the growing trend of non-drinking, ZP aims to become a new community hub – starting with a tracker chatbot and a no drinking challenge! Hope you like it! Will be around today to answer any Q's 💥
Congrats!
@andreyazimov Thanks! ✌️ The day has finally come!
Awesome work Johnny! Great mission too
@tonymaguire90 Thanks so much!
