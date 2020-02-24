Discussion
Berk Çebi
Maker
It's hard to believe that almost 5 years ago, we launched Zeplin 1.0 here on Product Hunt. Our goal was to simplify the process of communicating design specs and we had zero users then. Today, we’re proud to support 3 million users—and announce Zeplin 3.0! 🍇 Zeplin 3.0 enables a more integrated, customized workflow for your entire team with two new features: 1. Connected Components 2. Zeplin API Can't wait to hear what you all think!
