Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Matin Shoghi
Maker
Hey there!! 👋 Super excited to finally release zenphi! We allow any G Suite user to automate their processes with just a few drag and drops, no coding needed. The sky is the limit in terms of what we can potentially do with zenphi, so please reach out to me or comment here with your requested features. You can also post these feature requests on our user-voice here: https://feedback.zenphi.com/ Right now in preview, all features will be available for free. Later on we will include a few paid plans however don't worry, we will always have a free tier. Sign up now and automate one of your processes!!
Upvote (4)Share