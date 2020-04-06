Zenkit To Do
Organize, plan, and collaborate with To Do
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 Today, we’re proud to finally release Zenkit To Do! Zenkit To Do is a task manager designed to simplify your daily task management through intuitive design, smart lists, reminders, and more. It’s no coincidence it’s features and interface are so similar to Wunderlist... Zenkit To Do was developed to make Wunderlist users feel right at home after the impending shutdown in May. You’re probably wondering why we bothered developing “just another to-do app” since the market is rife with these tools. Well, not only did we want to fill the void Wunderlist will leave, Zenkit To Do can do something no other task app can do... Today's apps are either simple lists (such as Wunderlist, Todoist, or Microsoft To Do) or complex project management tools with multiple views (such as Wrike or JIRA). However, the reality is that different types of people need different types of tools to accomplish their tasks. How can a single app do it all? Our super simple to-do app is fully integrated with the original Zenkit platform. This means you can work on your tasks in the to-do app or use sophisticated views like Kanban and Gantt charts in the original Zenkit app. All the apps share one data store. No syncing, no imports, no hassle! We wanted to bring people from different levels together, from managers who need high-level project overviews, to team members who just want a list of actionable tasks. Here are the features to expect in Zenkit To Do: Smart lists (starred, today, this week) Shared lists Reminders Comments Assigned to me Subtasks Dark mode Offline access Direct connection to the Zenkit universe Enterprise ready features And much, much more... If you’d like to give it a try, you can sign up for a Zenkit To Do account at https://zenkit.com/todo 👍 We’re excited to see how you’ll manage your tasks with Zenkit To Do!
Intuitive UX, crispy handling, all desired features!
@felix_marmann 🙌🙌🙌 that was the aim! Glad you like it Felix 👍
Finally, a >> SMART << To Do List 🙌 I just tried the Wunderlist import and it worked so easily. Great job guys!
I want to try it, but unfortunately it is not available in Netherlands's Play store.
@emadmokhtar I'm sorry to hear that Emad! 🤔 Our dev team are looking into it right now and we'll get back to you. In the meantime, you can give the web app a try (it's just as good!): todo.zenkit.com
Well done @martinwelker Proud to see another Karlsruhe startup coming up with such cool products!
@gavri_birnbaum Thanks so much, Gabriel! We'd love to give Barbra a spin too! 😉