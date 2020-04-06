  1. Home
  2.  → Zenkit To Do

Zenkit To Do

Organize, plan, and collaborate with To Do

#2 Product of the DayToday
Zenkit To do is a task list app designed to simplify your daily task management. With a beautiful, intuitive design, smart lists, reminders, and more, To Do enables you to collaborate with your team, family, and friends, wherever you are.
Wunderlist alternatives: 4 to-do list apps that let you import tasksSorry, Wunderlist users: As of May 6, you'll no longer be able to use the list-making app, its owner Microsoft announced back in December. This may not come as a surprise: Microsoft acquired Wunderlist's parent company 6Wunderkinder about five years ago, and debuted its own to-do list app called To Do after that, incorporating many of the same features as Wunderlist.
Much To Do About Something As Zenkit, Microsoft Fill The Wunderlist VoidIf you use organizational tools to keep your digital life from spiraling into madness, then you know that Wunderlist was previously one of the best tools on the market for creating to-do lists, sharing assignments and keeping a general sense of task-oriented sanity. Microsoft bought Wunderlist back in 2015 and is finally retiring it.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
16 Reviews5.0/5
Martin Welker
Martin Welker
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 Today, we’re proud to finally release Zenkit To Do! Zenkit To Do is a task manager designed to simplify your daily task management through intuitive design, smart lists, reminders, and more. It’s no coincidence it’s features and interface are so similar to Wunderlist... Zenkit To Do was developed to make Wunderlist users feel right at home after the impending shutdown in May. You’re probably wondering why we bothered developing “just another to-do app” since the market is rife with these tools. Well, not only did we want to fill the void Wunderlist will leave, Zenkit To Do can do something no other task app can do... Today's apps are either simple lists (such as Wunderlist, Todoist, or Microsoft To Do) or complex project management tools with multiple views (such as Wrike or JIRA). However, the reality is that different types of people need different types of tools to accomplish their tasks. How can a single app do it all? Our super simple to-do app is fully integrated with the original Zenkit platform. This means you can work on your tasks in the to-do app or use sophisticated views like Kanban and Gantt charts in the original Zenkit app. All the apps share one data store. No syncing, no imports, no hassle! We wanted to bring people from different levels together, from managers who need high-level project overviews, to team members who just want a list of actionable tasks. Here are the features to expect in Zenkit To Do: Smart lists (starred, today, this week) Shared lists Reminders Comments Assigned to me Subtasks Dark mode Offline access Direct connection to the Zenkit universe Enterprise ready features And much, much more... If you’d like to give it a try, you can sign up for a Zenkit To Do account at https://zenkit.com/todo 👍 We’re excited to see how you’ll manage your tasks with Zenkit To Do!
Upvote (12)Share
Felix Marmann
Felix Marmann
Intuitive UX, crispy handling, all desired features!
Upvote (4)Share
Martin Welker
Martin Welker
Maker
@felix_marmann 🙌🙌🙌 that was the aim! Glad you like it Felix 👍
UpvoteShare
Jonas Wi
Jonas Wi
Finally, a >> SMART << To Do List 🙌 I just tried the Wunderlist import and it worked so easily. Great job guys!
Upvote (3)Share
Martin Welker
Martin Welker
Maker
@jonas_wi Thanks Jonas 😻 Glad to hear it worked well for you!
UpvoteShare
Emad Mokhtar Habib
Emad Mokhtar Habib
I want to try it, but unfortunately it is not available in Netherlands's Play store.
Upvote (2)Share
Siobhan O'Rorke
Siobhan O'Rorke
Maker
@emadmokhtar I'm sorry to hear that Emad! 🤔 Our dev team are looking into it right now and we'll get back to you. In the meantime, you can give the web app a try (it's just as good!): todo.zenkit.com
UpvoteShare
Gabriel Birnbaum
Gabriel Birnbaum
Well done @martinwelker Proud to see another Karlsruhe startup coming up with such cool products!
Upvote (2)Share
Martin Welker
Martin Welker
Maker
@gavri_birnbaum Thanks so much, Gabriel! We'd love to give Barbra a spin too! 😉
UpvoteShare