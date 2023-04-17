Products
Home
→
Product
→
Zed
Zed
Code at the speed of thought
Visit
Upvote 9
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Zed is a high-performance, multiplayer code editor from the creators of Atom and Tree-sitter.
Launched in
Mac
by
Zed
About this launch
Zed
Code at the speed of thought
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Zed by
Zed
was hunted by
Pooya
in
Mac
. Made by
Nathan Sobo
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Zed
is not rated yet. This is Zed's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report