Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ZBrain
ZBrain
Build ChatGPT apps with private data in minutes.
More info
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ZBrain is an enterprise-ready generative AI platform that offers an intuitive interface for building custom ChatGPT experiences.
Launched in
Tech
by
ZBrain
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
ZBrain
Build ChatGPT apps with Private Data in minutes
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
ZBrain by
ZBrain
was hunted by
Manvi Singhal
in
Tech
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
ZBrain
is not rated yet. This is ZBrain's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report