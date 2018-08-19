ZBiotics is the world's 1st genetically engineered probiotic. Ever.
We're a team of PhD microbiologists. We've spent 2 years engineering a probiotic to break down the toxic byproduct of alcohol (acetaldehyde) that causes the worst next-day effects of drinking.
Not just vitamins in a bottle. Real, hard science.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
I was in the same YC class with @zack_abbott and got to try out this product early on (human guinea pig!). I found this product worked consistently for me in a series of 6 blind tests, and in other occasions where I've used the product. While I do tend to use other products like DHM and Vitamin B Complex (and other neonatals), ZBiotics is bioengineered to break down acetaldehyde, so it takes a different pathway to address a cause of hangovers. Anyway, in my experience I found ZBiotics to do what it claims to do — which is narrowly to reduce the likely day-after effects of drinking. Eager to see how the crowdfunding campaign goes!
Zack AbbottMaker@zack_abbott · CEO, ZBiotics
Secret perk exclusively for PH! Access our IndieGoGo page using this url to get access to our biggest discount and a bit of swag we're only offering to the Product Hunt community! https://www.indiegogo.com/projec...
Joey@javerbode
No shipping to U.K. :(
