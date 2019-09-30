Deals
Zaunkoenig M1K
Zaunkoenig M1K
World's first carbon fiber gaming mouse - just 23g
Crowdfunding
Tech
World’s lightest gaming mouse. 23g. Designed and made in Germany.
22 minutes ago
Gaming Mice Aren't Light Enough, So Someone's Made One From Carbon Fibre
And you thought 50 grams was freethinking? Meet the Zaunkoenig M1K, the first carbon fibre gaming mouse that weighs just 23 grams. There's been a push to make gaming mice as light as possible, with some manufacturers even exposing the internal components because the chassis itself had too much weight.
