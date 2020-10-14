discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ross Mayfield
Maker
Hello hunters! Zapps, or Apps on Zoom, enable 3rd party developers to create and distribute apps that enrich the Zoom experience and enhance the meeting workflow to increase productivity before, during and after a meeting. Over 35 launch partners are building Zapps, including Asana, Atlassian, Box, Cameo, Coda, Coursera, Chorus, Docket, Dot Collector, Dropbox, Exer, Gong, Hubspot, Kahoot, Kaltura, LoomieLive, LucidSpark, Miro, Mural, PagerDuty, Pitch, Remix Labs, Rev, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Slido, Superhuman, SurveyMonkey, Thrive Global, Unsplash, Woven, Wrike, WW and Zendesk. Check out their demo day videos at https://zoom.us/zapps and sign up to learn more, as we ship the first apps this year and open it up to developers thereafter. Blogged about this here https://medium.com/@ross/introdu...
Share
Upvote (10)
Peter Komornik
This is going to be a game-changer for the Zoom experience, great job Ross and the team! Super excited to be among the launch partners with @slidoapp, can't wait to bring more interaction and inclusivity to the Zoom meetings and webinars!
Share
Upvote (3)
Ross Mayfield
Maker
@slidoapp @peter_komornik Thanks Peter, great working with you on a compelling Zapp for meetings and webinars!
UpvoteShare
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
This is a big deal. I'm curious to see what others build on top of Zoom. Nascent platforms like this can be a great opportunity for early startups to capitalize on. One somewhat recent example: YOLO grew to 10M+ users in less than a month off of SnapKit.
Share
Upvote (2)
Ross Mayfield
Maker
@rrhoover Spot on, thank you. We've designed this with distribution in mind. App Store where people are paying attention, word of mouth, viral and IT deployment.
UpvoteShare
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
This is a game changer for Zoom and video conferencing as a whole. I can picture this turning Zoom into a similar slack-esk app integration environment for video calls.
Share
Upvote (1)
Ross Mayfield
Maker
@gabe__perez Thanks Gabe
UpvoteShare
Derek Shanahan
VP Growth @ Exer
Every so often there's a product that will clearly become an important platform, and Zoom is that product right now. Considering the amount of time folks are spending there, and how many new users are now comfortable "jumping on Zoom", the opportunity the platform presents for new ways to work, pursue wellness and connect becomes endless with Zapps. We're pumped to be adding Studio to the list of early Zapps at launch, and to bring enhanced virtual fitness experiences to communities across the Zoom platform.
Share
Upvote (1)
Ross Mayfield
Maker
@dshan Thanks Derek. Love how Exer is helping professional trainers stay in business using Zoom and your Zapp is a perfect fit. The new events platform On Zoom should be great for your customers too!
UpvoteShare