Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zaplingo
Zaplingo
Learn English on WhatsApp with GPT4
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Learn English on WhatsApp with an AI English tutor. Overcome your shyness of speaking English, learn grammar with custom lessons, and improve your pronunciation with voice messages. Talk to +1 256 445 9760 on WhatsApp to start!
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zaplingo
AssemblyAI
Ad
The largest trained, supervised speech recognition model
About this launch
Zaplingo
Learn English on WhatsApp with GPT4
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Zaplingo by
Zaplingo
was hunted by
Thiago Monteiro
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thiago Monteiro
,
Dragos Fotescu
and
Guilherme Lepsch
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
Zaplingo
is not rated yet. This is Zaplingo's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#21
Report