  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Zaplingo
Zaplingo

Zaplingo

Learn English on WhatsApp with GPT4

Free
Learn English on WhatsApp with an AI English tutor. Overcome your shyness of speaking English, learn grammar with custom lessons, and improve your pronunciation with voice messages. Talk to +1 256 445 9760 on WhatsApp to start!
Launched in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence by
AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Ad
The largest trained, supervised speech recognition model
About this launch
Learn English on WhatsApp with GPT4
0
reviews
2
followers
Zaplingo by
was hunted by
Thiago Monteiro
in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Thiago Monteiro
,
Dragos Fotescu
and
Guilherme Lepsch
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Zaplingo's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#21