Zapier + MonkeyLearn

MonkeyLearn now integrates with +1,000 web tools thanks to its integration with Zapier. Connect MonkeyLearn with apps such as Typeform, Front, Zendesk and more to automatically get sentiment, topic, and keywords from incoming text.
👋 Hi fellow hunters, Federico here from MonkeyLearn. Getting things done at work while having to juggle many different tools and apps can be a pain. The fact is, however, companies today use 16 different apps on average, and the number is growing from just 12 last year. For the typical person working in customer-facing roles, their daily stack touches email, NPS, surveys, tickets, team chats, forms, and more. With such a diverse set of tools to tie together, it can be a struggle to sort through the data for trends and insights; there’s just too much information to process manually 😞. Why spend time processing data when it can be automated? We’ve built an integration with Zapier that will allow you to analyze text at scale in +1,000 apps. You can now build zaps to automatically tag incoming text for sentiment, topic, intent, keywords and more in a fast an easy way. By letting the AI do the job for you 🤖, you can stop manually processing incoming text, automate workflows and get more insights from your data 💥. I’d love to hear about how hunters can add text analysis to their Zaps. Please let me know your thoughts!
