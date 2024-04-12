Launches
Zactor
Zactor
Comprehensive personal finance platform
Looking to manage personal finance, plan for goals and retirement, make better investment decisions. We offer an all-in-one platform that provides personalised insights and actionable recommendations to improve your financial health.
Android
Fintech
Investing
Zactor
Comprehensive Personal Finance Platform
Zactor by
Zactor
Android
Fintech
Investing
Shivam Parihar
. Featured on April 13th, 2024.
Zactor
is not rated yet. This is Zactor's first launch.
