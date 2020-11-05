discussion
Nir Kabessa
MakerCo-Founder at Yup
Hey PH! We're so excited to share Yup with the world. Thanks Chris for the hunt 🔥 TL;DR - Yup pays you for likes/upvotes on top platforms (Twitter, YouTube, etc.) https://yup.io 🧐 The Problem We spend our days endlessly liking things, curating the web, but never get paid for it. Why? 😭 The creator economy has exploded over the last few years, but curators are still left empty handed. 🤲🏻 🤑 The Solution Enter Yup, the curator economy that rewards users for their likes. It tracks your influence and distributes money from a pool every day based on top likes 👍🏿 You don't earn directly from your like but from the influential likes that come after you. It's kind of like betting with your clout on social media content 💱 Being early is important, being right is even better 🙌🏽 Sign up in 2 clicks with Twitter and immediately start earning. Then download the Yup Extension to manage your money and rate any site on the web 🌐 💸 The Economy: Where does the money come from? While hard to believe, this is not a trick. Yup uses fancy cryptoeconomics to reward curators from a fresh supply of YUP tokens every day, instantly redeemable for cash. The demand for these tokens come from users and businesses looking to boost their influence or make big bets on specific content. When demand meets supply, the tokens are valuable and liquid. (More here: https://yupprotocol.org) Get ready for the curator economy 🚀
I love the concept behind this product! Long live the curators!
I wrote about Yup a year ago (https://www.dapp.com/article/mor...) and now it's good to see Yup is taking off 🚀
I love the idea of getting rewarded for my informed opinions. Also knowing by rating how reliable other people's likes are. Go YUP!