Get paid for your likes on top platforms like Twitter

There are >300m curators who've never made a dime off their influence. Yup allows them to earn from their engagement without changing their behavior. At scale, Yup provides clarity on what's socially valuable to each user and fixes incentives around social.
Ep. 348 - Browse the Web. Rate things. Earn Crypto. w/ Yup.io Founder, Nir KabessaIn this episode of CRYPTO 101 we spoke with Nir Kabessa of Yup.io to discuss how cryptocurrencies are enabling a new social network paradigm whereby users are rewarded for their contributions every step of the way. Yup.io allows users to build influence and earn money for rating content on any website.
Student-led accelerator Envision reaches demo week for class one, looks to class twoBack in early July, TechCrunch covered the Envision Accelerator. The program was put together by a group of students and recent graduates, often with some early venture capital experience, to help give some young startups a boost, and to shake up industry diversity metrics at the same time. Now on ...
Nir Kabessa
Co-Founder at Yup
Hey PH! We're so excited to share Yup with the world. Thanks Chris for the hunt 🔥 TL;DR - Yup pays you for likes/upvotes on top platforms (Twitter, YouTube, etc.) https://yup.io 🧐 The Problem We spend our days endlessly liking things, curating the web, but never get paid for it. Why? 😭 The creator economy has exploded over the last few years, but curators are still left empty handed. 🤲🏻 🤑 The Solution Enter Yup, the curator economy that rewards users for their likes. It tracks your influence and distributes money from a pool every day based on top likes 👍🏿 You don't earn directly from your like but from the influential likes that come after you. It's kind of like betting with your clout on social media content 💱 Being early is important, being right is even better 🙌🏽 Sign up in 2 clicks with Twitter and immediately start earning. Then download the Yup Extension to manage your money and rate any site on the web 🌐 💸 The Economy: Where does the money come from? While hard to believe, this is not a trick. Yup uses fancy cryptoeconomics to reward curators from a fresh supply of YUP tokens every day, instantly redeemable for cash. The demand for these tokens come from users and businesses looking to boost their influence or make big bets on specific content. When demand meets supply, the tokens are valuable and liquid. (More here: https://yupprotocol.org) Get ready for the curator economy 🚀
I've always been pretty good at finding the best creators before they became popular... so excited to see that I can get some sweet tokens for that with Yup 💸💸💸
Brett Goldstein
I love the concept behind this product! Long live the curators!
Jun Gong
I wrote about Yup a year ago (https://www.dapp.com/article/mor...) and now it's good to see Yup is taking off 🚀
Toshu Kabessa
I love the idea of getting rewarded for my informed opinions. Also knowing by rating how reliable other people's likes are. Go YUP!
