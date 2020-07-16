Discussion
Mattia Marcon
Maker
Hey everybody! We are super excited to announce YSMS a new app for Shopify where you can create and manage your SMS marketing campaigns in a simple way. Write the message, select the recipients and send or schedule the campaign, here some features: • Select the audience of a campaign through a large list of filtering criteria • Create customised user lists for the audiences you will be contacting most frequently • Enter emojis, discount codes, and links 🤪 • Insert links to your store: we will take care of automatically shortening them with our URL shortener to save you precious characters • Send messages immediately or schedule them at a specific time • Keep an eye on the number of messages you are going to send through cost estimates that are always visible while creating the campaign • Measure the progress of the campaign • See exactly how many messages have been sent • Analyze how many clicks there have been on the links • Measure how many users have decided to unsubscribe after your campaign •Measures how sales have performed through UTM parameters YSMS is constantly evolving. Any feedback is critical to us, so let us know what you think! Thanks for checking us out!
Maker
If you are the owner of a Shopify store feel free to try it out. You can install the app freely and try to create audiences and campaigns. You can even try to send some free sms thanks to our free credit. In case of any feedback or question you can contact us directly via the chat embedded in the app or via email at info@ysms.me
